cold-wave-will-return-to-northwest-india-from-january-22

A western disturbance is affecting the western Himalayas, which will likely bring light rain or snow to the hills and light rain to the northwestern plains on Friday. The impact will gradually abate on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Minimum temperatures in northwestern India are likely to gradually drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days due to dry northwesterly winds bringing cold air from the snow-covered Himalayas.

“We can expect the minimum temperatures to drop in Delhi from January 11th. Wind speed will be around 20-25 km / h for the next three days in association with the current western disturbance. We do not expect any intense western disturbances in the next 10 days, so the weather is likely to be dry in most of northwestern India, ”said Kuldeep Shrivastava, director of the regional weather forecast center.

Due to abundant humidity and other favorable weather characteristics, dense to very dense fog is also likely to be found in isolated foci in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi on January 9-10.

“Due to the dry north / northwest winds prevailing in most of Northwest India, the minimum temperature will gradually drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next 4 to 5 days, leading to ‘cold snap’ conditions. in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Northern Rajasthan on January 11-12.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over the south of Sri Lanka; Widespread rains with moderate thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over southern mainland India for the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rains are also likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala on January 8-11 and over the coast and southern interior of Karnataka on January 8 and 9.

Due to a depression (area of ​​low pressure) in the low-level easterly winds from the southeastern Arabian Sea to the Gujarat region, isolated showers with thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over Maharashtra and Goa for the next two days.

Between Thursday and Friday morning, Agumbe in Karnataka recorded 11 cm of rain; Piravam and Ernakulam in Kerala 8cm and 7cm each; Sringeri and Puttur in Karnataka of 7 cm and 8 cm each. The rains will continue in the region for at least a week due to the intense waves from the east, according to IMD’s two-week outlook released on Friday.

It also says that lower than normal minimum temperatures are likely in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Marathawada and Vidarbha for the next two. weeks.