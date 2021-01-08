‘Center will carry out the’ Know your Constitution ‘campaign in schools, universities’: Om Birla

Opinion

The Center will soon carry out a campaign called “know your Constitution” in schools, colleges and universities across the country, Om Birla, president of Lok Sabha, said on Friday in Dehradun.

Birla spoke about the campaign while chairing an event organized by the Uttarakhand panchayati raj department on the issue, Panchayati Raj System – Empowering Decentralized Democracy. The event was attended by gram pradhans and members of various state panchayats, panchayati minister raj Arvind Pandey and Uttarakhand assembly president Premchand Agarwal. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat virtually attended the event.

“The ‘Know your Constitution’ campaign would be carried out in schools, colleges and universities in the country for which the framework has been created. It was a bit delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now that the pandemic is being brought under control, it would soon start, ”Birla said.

He said the initiative “will greatly help young people learn about the various aspects of our Constitution.”

“Most of us know the rights granted by the Constitution, but not the duties. This initiative will also explain the importance of homework. This would strengthen our democracy, ”said Birla.

The Lok Sabha spokesperson, while highlighting the importance of the panchayati raj system in the country, said that “it has existed in our country since Vedic times. This type of event will help to strengthen it, which in turn will strengthen the democracy of our country ”.

He reported: “In an effort to strengthen the panchayati raj system, we would soon also hold an event in Delhi for the chairman of zila panchayats, municipal corporation and city council. It would strengthen the democratic process and make elected public representatives more accountable to the public. ”

On the recent violence and protest in Washington against the election of new President Joe Biden and a similar growing aggressiveness in dissenting thoughts in India, he said: “The raising of slogans, the launching of microphones and chairs has recently increased in the House. We would take steps to prevent such acts in the future and promote the use of democratic and peaceful ways of speaking out.

Earlier, CM Rawat, addressing the meeting at the event, said: “Our democracy will be strengthened with the decentralization of rights in the panchayati raj system.”

“Today our democracy remains strong in the world because the panchayats are giving it strength. This shows the importance of villages without which cities cannot develop, ”said Rawat.

He said: “We need to strengthen the village economy and make sure more money flows because most of the buyers are there while the manufacturers are in the cities. If the rural buyers are strong, the economy will be geared effectively towards development. ”