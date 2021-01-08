India Top Headlines

Bird Flu Scare Spreads to Six States; Haryana to sacrifice 1.6 lakh of birds | India News

NEW DELHI: The avian influenza or bird flu scare spread to different parts of the country on Friday.

The Center held a meeting with the states to find out the status of the avian influenza outbreak. He also suggested measures to states / UT to control and prevent the spread of the disease.

So far, six states have confirmed the presence of bird smoke: Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. In Haryana, more than 1.60 lakh of birds will be slaughtered after a sample tested positive.

In the national capital, the death of 20 crows in recent days has created panic among residents. Senior Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia said there are still no cases of bird flu in Delhi. The minister asked officials to closely monitor poultry arriving from neighboring states to prevent any infection.

The Center had said on Wednesday that an outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu had been reported in 12 epicenters in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality in poultry farms in Panchkula.

In Haryana, more than 1.60 lakhs of birds from five poultry farms in the Panchkula district are ready for slaughter, as some samples of poultry tested positive for bird flu, said agriculture minister JP Dalal.

“Five poultry samples from the Siddharth poultry farm in the Raipur Rani block in Panchkula tested positive for the H5N8 strain of bird flu. It is an influenza virus, ”Dalal said while speaking to reporters. Similarly, samples from some birds at the Nature Poultry farm in Panchkula also tested positive, he said.

The Panchkula’s Barwala-Raipur Rani area is one of the largest poultry belts in the country, with 70-80 lakh of birds on more than 100 farms. More than four lakhs of poultry had died on some farms in Haryana’s Panchkula district in recent days. The mortality rate in poultry was unusually high this winter season.

Several states not yet affected by bird smoke have been asked to monitor for any unusual mortality among birds and to report immediately so that necessary action is taken in the shortest time possible.

(With inputs from agencies)

