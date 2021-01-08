Avian flu: Punjab declared ‘controlled area’, bird import prohibited – chandigarh

Opinion

The congressional-led government in Punjab declared the state a ‘controlled area’ in light of the avian flu outbreak reported in neighboring states and imposed a total ban on the importation of live birds, including poultry and poultry. raw, for any purpose. with immediate effect until January 15. Punjab has not reported any cases of bird flu so far, the ANI news agency reported on Friday.

The state government had sounded an alert in the state with Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan ordering intensified sampling, testing and surveillance of suspected cases of bird flu. He had previously reviewed the situation in Punjab and neighboring areas, particularly Himachal Pradesh, which has reported more than 380 bird deaths. Mahajan had said on Thursday that the state government was fully prepared to address any situation arising from the outbreak in the country, adding that every effort was being made to keep Punjab safe.

He also instructed the animal husbandry department to withdraw tests for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from the Northern Region Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar and use the facilities available to analyze bird samples. “Results of suspected avian flu tests should be available without delay,” said the chief secretary.

Mahajan has called on all concerned departments of the state to work together to combat any dire situation should it arise. “If any mass mortality of poultry or other birds is found, the deputy director of the department of animal husbandry in the district in question should be immediately reported,” he said.

The central government said on Friday that bird flu has been confirmed in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan and ordered state authorities to control the spread of the disease. The government has sent teams to Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to monitor the situation. According to an official statement, states not yet affected by avian influenza have been ordered to monitor for any unusual deaths among birds and report immediately so that necessary action is taken as soon as possible.

