assam-to-give-away-khadi-clothes-to-government-employees-in-january

The Assam government has decided to give away khadi clothes to state employees as a show of respect for Mahatma Gandhi.

The government has decided to provide khadi shirts, shawls and stoles of ‘Eri’, a variety of silk produced in Assam, to grade IV employees on a staggered basis starting this month.

Chairing a meeting to speed up the process of handing out free khadi clothing to state government employees, Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the move is part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Sufficient India) campaign and to promote Assamese weavers .

Sonowal stated that the measure would strengthen the khadi industry in the state and empower local weavers, as nearly 80,000 khadi shirts, shawls and stoles would be required to be woven in the first phase to gift grade IV employees.

“The Khadi industry is the pride of the local industry. Promoting this industry will be equivalent to supporting an ideology of self-sufficiency and empowerment of every man and woman, ”said Sonowal.

The CM said the state government would open new outlets to promote the sale of Khadi clothing. He added that the move will amount to showing true respect for Mahatma Gandhi, who promoted khadi as part of the awakening of nationalism.