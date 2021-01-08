India Top Headlines

Asaduddin Owaisi: How Owai AIMIM Strives to Become the First Pan-Indian Muslim Party | India News

NEW DELHI: The 2020 Bihar assembly elections can be considered the turning point of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi led by All India. The party may well be on its way to becoming the largest pan-Indian Muslim party.

AIMIM, which was once a party centered in Hyderabad, even in the capital of Telangana, has influence only in the walled city of Muslim population, it has spread its tentacles in several states of the country, from Bihar in the east to Maharashtra and the west and from Uttar Pradesh in the north to Telangana in the south.

And now it is making serious efforts to go lower and make a foray into Tamil Nadu, the country’s southernmost state that will go to the polls later this year.

Tamil nadu

DMK invited Owaisi on its January 6 show, but withdrew it soon due to opposition from its two other Muslim-dominated regional parties: the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). DMK seems wary of forging an alliance with AIMIM as well for fear of losing Hindu votes.

If DMK does not create an alliance with AIMIM, it is known that the latter may even agree with the ruling party, the AIADMK. In the worst case, you can contest the election of the assembly alone.

AIMIM had contested only two assembly seats in the 2016 assembly seats and garnered around 11,000 votes. However, the party has identified 25 seats in which it could run its candidates.

Hyderabad

AIMIM maintains its stronghold in Hyderabad. He had won 44 of the 150 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the results of which were declared on December 4. He had won the same number of seats even in the 2016 GHMC elections. The ruling TRS had won 99 seats in 2016 and 55 last year. The BJP, which won with just four seats in 2016, won a whopping 48 seats and came in second.

AIMIM had won a seat in the 2019 Telangana assembly elections. You have ample opportunity to improve your account in the next assembly elections. Owaisi himself has been representing Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for the past four terms.

Maharashtra

AIMIM had won two seats, Byculla and Aurangabad Central, in the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections. In 2019, it lost both, but won another two seats: Dhule City and Malegaon Central. He had contested 44 seats. AIMIM has two deputies in the Lok Sabha. One of them is Hyderabad’s own Owaisi. The other is Imtiaz Jaleel from Aurangabad Central.

Bihar

The fortunes of AIMIM have improved after the Bihar assembly elections of October-November 2020. Muslims are the largest minority community and constitute 16.9% of the total population of the state.

Until the 2020 Bihar assembly elections were held, AIMIM had only one MLA: Qamrul Hoda, who had defeated BJP’s Sweety Singh in Kishanganj in the 2019 by-elections, however the tally increased to five in state polls last year.

Uttar Pradesh

With AIMIM getting a big boost in Bihar, it has started to craft a strategy to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in a major way. But before the assembly elections, he would contest the zila panchayat elections to be held later this year. He has vigorously started strategizing for the UP state polls. He has launched a membership drive to strengthen the organization from state to booth level.

AIMIM has decided to run candidates in 25% of the seats in the 2022 assembly elections. Obviously, its focus would be Muslim-dominated areas.

It has even declared its first candidate for the next assembly elections. Abdul Mannan, an ophthalmic surgeon by profession, would be dispatched from the Utraula assembly constituency in Balrampur district. Mannan resigned from the Peace Party before joining the BJP.

In another development, Owaisi met with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow on December 16 to improvise an alliance for the 2022 Assembly elections. SBSP and AIMIM have together launched Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, an organization that groups together the smaller parties in the state such as the Jan Adhikar Party of BSP leader Babu Singh Kushwaha, the Rashtra Uday Party led by Babu Ram Pal, the Janta Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and the Premchand Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party led by Prajapati.

The head of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Lohia Party (PSPL), Shivpal Singh Yadav, also met with Rajbhar, apparently to forge an alliance.

west bengal

AIMIM has also decided to participate in the West Bengal assembly elections which, in all likelihood, will be held together with states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Owaisi attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supreme and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments that the BJP was allegedly trying to import AIMIM into that state.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP-AIMIM combination would only increase community polarization and help them win Hindu-Muslim votes. He accused Banerjee of being part of the BJP-led NDA when the Gujarat riots occurred in 2002.

He said: “So far Mamata Banerjee has only met the obedient Mir Jaffers (who betrayed Nawab Siraj-ud-Daullah) and Mir Sadiqs (who allegedly betrayed Tipu Sultan during the Siege of Seringapatam, paving the way for a victory a good Muslim has yet to come face to face, and it will happen. ”

Reference page