Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Reserve Proportional to Caste Population, Accuses BJP of Seeking to Divide Backward Classes

Opinion

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has sought a reserve proportional to the multi-caste population while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking to divide the backward classes.

“The BJP government is trying to divide the other backward classes (OBC) into backward and more backward categories. According to Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, only one caste benefited from the reserve, ”he told reporters in Chitrakoot upon his arrival in Bundelkhand to participate in a SP training camp.

He called BJP a liars party and said Adityanath hasn’t given Chitrakoot any new projects. Yadav added that Adityanath has only changed the names of his previous SP government schemes to claim the credit.

“This airstrip I’m standing on was built when my father [Mulayam Singh Yadav] he was the prime minister. “

Yadav said the government does not have a concrete vaccination plan against Covid-19, adding that it should tell the poor when they would receive the vaccine. He criticized the government for the situation of law and order. He added that women were not safe and crimes against them have increased, while citing the rape and murder of Badaun.

Yadav insisted that the SP would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with smaller parties.