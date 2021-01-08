Air India’s team of female pilots will fly over the North Pole on the world’s longest air route

Opinion

A team of female Air India pilots will fly over the North Pole on the world’s longest air route and the San Francisco (SFO) flight will arrive in Bangalore on January 9 covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers.

“Flying through the North Pole is very challenging and airlines send their best and experienced pilots on this route. This time, Air India has given responsibilities to a female captain for the trip from San Francisco to Bangalore via the polar route, ”said an Air India official.

AI Captain Zoya Agarwal, who will be in command of the flight, and her team are eagerly awaiting to create history on January 9.

“Most of the people in the world will not see the North Pole or even its map in their lifetime. I really feel privileged and honored by the trust placed in me by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and our flag carrier. It is a golden opportunity to command an inaugural Boeing 777 SFO-BLR, one of the world’s longest flights over the North Pole, ”Captain Zoya Agarwal told ANI.

“I am very proud to have a team of experienced women with me that includes Captains Thanmai Papagari, Akanksha Sonawane and Shivani Manhas. This is the first time that a team of female pilots will fly over the North Pole and create something of a story. In fact, it’s a dream come true for any professional driver, ”he added.

According to aviation experts, flying over the North Pole is extremely technical and requires skill and experience.

“The thrill of really realizing that it will go through the North Pole where the compass will turn 180 degrees … something that is really fascinating,” said Capt. Zoya.

The longest flight over the North Pole will be another feather on her cap, as she was the youngest pilot to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013.

“I am the youngest female commander in the world in a Boeing 777. Women must have confidence in themselves, even when faced with social pressure, not consider any task impossible,” she said.

She will become the first Air India female commander to command a flight over the North Pole.

Although Air India pilots have also flown over the polar route before, it is the first time that a team of female pilots will fly over the North Pole.