Ahead of the eighth round of talks with protesting farmers, the government says it hopes to solve the problems

Opinion

Ahead of the eighth round of talks between farmers’ union leaders and government officials on the three controversial farm laws passed in September, the Union’s minister of state for agriculture, Kailash Choudhury, expected a breakthrough in the impasse.

“I am hopeful that a resolution will be reached at the meeting on Friday. We could have ended the stalemate if the protesting farmers’ unions had discussed the issues raised at the first meeting. ” There was no demand for repeal of the three farm laws at the first meeting, he added.

The eighth round of talks will take place between Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash and the 40 farmers’ unions protesting in Vigyan Bhawan at 2:00 PM on Friday.

While the government has said it will consider making changes to the laws but will not repeal them, farmers have demanded that they be repealed entirely. Both sides have said they will not move from their positions.