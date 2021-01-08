India Top Headlines

After Mamata Banerjee agrees to implement the PM Kisan scheme, BJP agrees to pay arrears to farmers | India News

NANDIGRAM: BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday that the saffron party, if voted into power in West Bengal, will ensure that every farmer in the state receives 18,000 rupees in arrears under Prime Minister Kisan’s scheme. .

The assertion by Vijayvargiya, the BJP’s West Bengal head, came days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to implement the central scheme in the state, according to which farmers get 6,000 rupees a year in three equal installments. .

The Trinamool Supreme Congress decision, taken months before the assembly election, is seen as a move to soften the BJP’s accusation that its party is preventing state farmers from reaping the benefits of the scheme.

“Farmers in Bengal will get their fair share after the Mamata Banerjee government leaves and the BJP government comes to power,” Vijayvargiya said, while addressing a party rally in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district.

Each of them will be paid 18,000 rupees in arrears, an amount that has already been transferred to farmers’ bank accounts in the rest of the country, he said.

The mob controls coal and sand mining in the state and engages in cattle smuggling, he alleged, claiming that those involved in such scams will be expelled from the state by the BJP.

Describing TMC as a virus, BJP West Bengal Chairman Dilip Ghosh, who also addressed the rally, said that his own party is his vaccine, which will cause the ruling party to leave the state after May.

The assembly election in the state must be held between April and May.

Claiming that the BJP already has 1.5 million members in West Bengal, Ghosh said that nearly 29,000 cases have been brought against BJP workers in the state to intimidate them.

“The previous Left Front and the current TMC dispensation did not comply. The BJP will ensure that the state moves forward on the path of development,” he said.

Ghosh alleged that aid money after Cyclone Amphan has been looted and embezzled by TMC workers and leaders.

“The parivartan (change) that people expected after TMC came to power turned out to be a mirage and now there is a need for another parivartan,” he said.

TMC ministers and leaders are leaving the party because they are not receiving due respect and position, said the BJP state president.

“Mamata Banerjee now accuses us of breaking up her party. What had she done to other parties before in the state?” he asked, claiming that the TMC had made several MLAs from Congress and left-wing parties join the party.

Holding that the movement against TMC’s land acquisition in Singur, which led to the relocation of Tata Motors’ Nano car plant to Gujarat, was “wrong”, BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy said West Bengal had no no industry from the company was forced to leave.

“If we win the elections, we will urge the prime minister to recapture the Tatas in Singur for the sake of rejuvenating the industry in the state,” said Roy, who was at the TMC during the movement in Singur.

However, he said that the Nandigram agitation was a different issue as the Left Front government had forcibly taken land from poor farmers, and Suvendu Adhikari led that people’s movement.

Adhikari, who recently resigned as Nandigram’s TMC MLA and joined the BJP, alleged that stones were thrown during the meeting to create chaos and unrest.

“Even the CPM during his government had not done such a thing when the TMC held meetings,” Adhikari said.

He thanked BJP LK Advani leaders Rajnath Singh and the late Sushma Swaraj for their support of the Nandigram movement in 2007 against the Left Front government’s decision to acquire agricultural land to establish a special economic zone (SEZ).

