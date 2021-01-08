82 people tested positive for a new mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India: Govt | India News
NEW DELHI: The number of people who tested positive for the new British variant of SARS-CoV-2 rose to 82 in India, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
The number of those people was 73 as of January 6, it added.
“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in the UK, is now 82,” the ministry said.
All the people who tested positive for the new variant of the virus were kept in single room isolation at health care facilities designated by the respective state governments, the ministry had previously said.
Their close contacts have also been quarantined. A comprehensive contact tracing exercise has been started for your fellow travelers, family members and others, and genome sequencing is underway on other specimens, the ministry said.
The situation is being closely monitored and regular advice is being provided to states to improve surveillance, containment, analysis, and shipment of samples to INSACOG laboratories.
The presence of the new variant of the virus in the UK has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
