What measures have been taken to prevent the spread of Covid at the farmers’ protest site? SC to the center

On Thursday, the Supreme Court cited a meeting at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi in March that was blamed for an increase in Covid-19 infections and asked the Center what guidelines were in place to prevent a similar situation at the sites. farmers’ protest. It issued a notice requesting the Center’s response within two weeks.

“This same problem is going to come up during the farmers’ protest. We do not know if farmers are being protected from Covid. What guidelines have you issued for the prevention of such things? ”A bench of three judges asked Attorney General Tushar Mehta. “Have you learned from your experience in handling this [Jamaat] event? Have you found out how it happened?

Mehta, who appeared for the Center, told the bank that the investigation into the Jamaat meeting was still ongoing. He added that the Covid-19 guidelines regarding large gatherings were in effect and asked for two weeks to submit a response.

Farmers have been protesting on the Delhi borders against the three farm laws enacted in September to liberalize the sector. They say the reforms will leave them at the mercy of the big corporations.

The court was hearing public interest litigation from Jammu-based attorney Supriya Pandita for a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the Jamaat meeting. The petition underscored the need for guidelines to prevent such events from causing harm to public health at the time of the pandemic.

Pandita’s lawyer, OP Parihar, cited the Jamaat meeting, adding that the group’s head, Maulana Saad, has not yet been arrested.

The bank said it is not interested in a person. “We are interested in ensuring that the Covid guidelines are prepared and implemented.”

Last month, a Delhi court acquitted 36 foreign nationals accused of violating the Covid-19 protocol by attending the Jamaat event, saying the prosecution had not proven the charges against them. In August, the Bombay High Court dismissed cases against 29 foreigners and five Indians facing similar charges. “A political government tries to find a scapegoat when there is a pandemic or calamity, and the circumstances show that there is a likelihood that these foreigners were chosen to be scapegoated,” the court had said. “The material in the present case shows that the propaganda against the so-called religious activity was unjustified.”

The Jamaat made headlines in March when authorities blamed the meeting at its headquarters in the Nizamuddin area of ​​New Delhi for the rise in Covid-19 infections. The venue was sealed off and thousands of attendees, including foreigners from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and the United States, were quarantined. Police initially brought a case against Saad for violating the ban on large gatherings. He was later booked for wrongful death, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Jamaat, which has a following in more than 80 countries, said many visitors to its headquarters were stranded after the government declared a shutdown to control the spread of the pandemic. The Center blacklisted some 1,500 foreign Tablighi members for violating its visa regulations and multiple cases were recorded against them across the country.