the-whatsapp-policy-update-indicates-that-user-data-will-be-shared-with-facebook

Opinion

WhatsApp appears to have made it mandatory for users to share information with Facebook, a possible change from its previous policy that allowed a user to opt-out of this feature, the messaging app’s updated terms indicated.

The feature was conveyed to users in an app message and the updated terms of use will go into effect on Friday.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information about how you interact with others (including companies) when you use our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section titled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained through notification or based on your consent, ”said the Facebook-owned app on your frequently asked questions. A WhatsApp spokesperson said: “… as part of WhatsApp’s business vision in October 2020, to enhance the capacity of small businesses, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a company. ”