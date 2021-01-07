The government wants to privatize the agricultural sector: Kamal Nath

Opinion

Madhya Pradesh Congress Speaker Kamal Nath alleged on Thursday that the Center wants to privatize the agricultural sector with its three new agricultural marketing laws, which are opposed by thousands of farmers.

Speaking to reporters here while announcing the launch of his party’s protest against the government and an awakening push for farmers that will continue until January 23, Nath claimed that “RSS and Bharatiya Jana Sangh were supporters of privatization since the beginning”.

“They (the two organizations) also opposed the nationalization of the banks carried out by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” said the former Prime Minister of the State.

“The (current) government wants to privatize the agricultural sector with the three agro-marketing laws,” he argued.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are simple and the three new laws are against their interests, he said.

Thousands of people have been camping at various Delhi border points for more than 40 days, demanding the repeal of new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, in addition to other issues.

“Our protest (against the government) for the cause of farmers at various levels, including blocs and districts across the state, will continue until January 23,” said Nath.

On January 15, a two-hour chakka jam (roadblocks) will be held starting at noon across the state, he said.

Congress would also hold a massive “kisan mahapanchyat” (farmers’ gathering) on ​​January 20 in the Morena state district, he said.

On January 23, farmers would gherao at Raj Bhawan (the governor’s house) here for the demand for repeal of the three new farm laws, the veteran of Congress said.

Congress will launch a Chhindwara Farmers Awakening Program in Madhya Pradesh on January 16, said the opposition leader in the state Assembly.

Nath said he will address his party’s first awareness meeting for farmers on January 16.

The party would hold meetings of this type in different places, he added.

Enacted in September, the three agricultural laws have been projected by the Center as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will eliminate intermediaries and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed fear that the new laws would pave the way to remove the MSP’s safety cushion and end the “mandi” (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.