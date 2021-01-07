India Top Headlines

The government wants to privatize the agricultural sector: Kamal Nath | India News

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath alleged on Thursday that the Center wants to privatize the agricultural sector with its three new agricultural marketing laws, which thousands of farmers oppose.

Speaking to journalists here while announcing the launch of his party’s protest against the government and an awakening push for farmers that will continue until January 23, Nath stated that “RSS and Bharatiya Jana Sangh have been supporters of privatization since the beginning”.

“They (the two organizations) also opposed the nationalization of the banks carried out by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” said the former Prime Minister of the State.

“The (current) government wants to privatize the agricultural sector with the three agricultural marketing laws,” he claimed.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are simple and the three new laws are against their interests, he said.

Thousands of people have been camping at various Delhi border points for more than 40 days, demanding the repeal of new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, in addition to other issues.

Nath claimed that “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its political branches – the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP – favor a capitalist-driven market economy and are in favor of privatization.”

He compared the three new laws to a “springboard made for industrialists” to venture into the “lucrative” market for produce.

In contrast, Congress was a devotee of socialism and that is why the PSU was established earlier under the congressional government, said the former union minister.

“Large corporate and multinational companies are targeting the agricultural products market, which ranges from Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 18 lakh crore in India. All three laws have been enacted for these companies to enter this sector,” Nath alleged.

Instead, Congress has always favored a “socialist economy and ideology,” he said.

“The RSS and Bharatiya Jana Sangh opposed public sector companies and large dams after independence. They had opposed PSUs like the Steel Authority of India, the National Thermal Power Corporation, the Petroleum Corporation and Natural Gas and Petroleum Corporation of India, “he alleged. .

Referring to Shanta Kumar’s committee, he said that it recommended that the central government should buy products under the MSP from states whose performance was in deficit, while the state government should purchase food grains from states (under the MSP) where agricultural production was surplus.

The central government will not need a lot of money to buy products from deficit states, as state governments would buy food grains from surplus states, Nath said.

“We demand that a law be enacted to procure the food grains from top farmers under the MSP on a mandatory basis,” he said.

“Our protest (against the government) for the cause of farmers at various levels, including blocs and districts across the state, will continue until January 23,” Nath said.

On January 15, a two-hour “chakka jam” (roadblocks) will be held starting at noon across the state, he said.

Congress would also hold a massive “kisan mahapanchyat” (farmers’ gathering) on ​​January 20 in the Morena state district, he said.

On January 23, farmers would gherao at Raj Bhawan (the governor’s house) here for the demand for repeal of the three new farm laws, the veteran of Congress said.

Congress will launch a Chhindwara Farmers Awakening Program in Madhya Pradesh on January 16, said the opposition leader in the state Assembly.

Nath said he will address his party’s first awareness meeting for farmers on January 16.

The party would hold meetings of this type in different places, he added.

Enacted in September, the three agricultural laws have been projected by the Center as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will eliminate intermediaries and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed fear that the new laws would pave the way to remove the MSP’s safety cushion and end the “mandi” (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.

