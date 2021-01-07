The fate of 75 students in limbo as the University of Delhi heads for an administrative and financial crisis | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The future of 75 students enrolled in three courses at the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) is hanging by a thread due to serious administrative lapses on the part of the institution’s management.DCAC started three new courses – BA (honors) [H] Hindi, BSc (H) Computer Science and BSc (H) Mathematics in the 2020 academic session and enrolled 75 students in these courses without obtaining prior approval from the University Scholarship Commission (UGC).The UGC has twice rejected the request of the director of DCAC, Anuradha Gupta, for the financing of the three courses in approximately two months. While students face an uncertain future, the university is headed for a serious financial crisis.

In an email sent to the UGC on September 7, Anuradha Gupta requested permission to launch the three new courses. The university admitted 75 students, 32 in BA (H) Hindi, 23 in BSc (H) Computer Science, and the remaining 20 in Mathematics, without even getting a response from the UGC.

In its response on November 11, the UGC denied DCAC permission for the three new courses.

In fact, Gupta’s predecessor, Rajiv Chopra, had also requested the UGC on May 24, 2017 to grant funds and sanction positions for the introduction of the same three courses.

However, the UGC had refused to bear the additional costs in August 2018. It said the university could offer the three new courses approved by the University of Delhi within its existing sanctioned force of teaching and non-teaching staff. He expressed his inability to assume any additional financial responsibility for the three courses.

Following UGC’s response, Chopra had shelved the plan to start the new courses. But his successor, on the contrary, went ahead with the launch of the new courses despite the rejection of the UGC.

Timesofindia.com published a report to this effect on November 21 in which Gupta had said that all three courses were approved by DU and his predecessor promised that the courses that had been approved by DU would start at DCAC. Second, he said, DCAC would not use the UGC fund to run the three new courses.

Gupta sent another letter to the UGC on November 23 last year again requesting approval of the courses. The UGC gives permission for the courses again.

In his response to Gupta on December 15, UGC Education Officer Shalini wrote: “With reference to your letter dated November 23, 2020 on the above topic (Introducing New Courses in the College of Arts and Commerce from Delhi, University of Delhi of the 2020 -21 academic session), I am directed to inform you that the UGC had considered the university’s application for the start of new courses approved by the University of Delhi and conveyed its decision in a video letter dated September 5, 2018. In addition, in response to the DCAC email dated September On February 7, 2020, UGC through its letter dated November 11, 2020 reported that the positions sanctioned under the scheme of OBC expansion cannot be used to start new courses.

“Now DCAC again through its letter of November 23, 2020 requested to transmit approval for new courses. In this sense, it is reiterated once again that the school can start the new courses, however, UGC will not assume any additional financial responsibility. Furthermore, the university will not use the positions authorized by UGC for ongoing courses, as well as under the OBC expansion scheme during the first and second tranches for such courses “.

Meanwhile, DCAC teacher Amrit Kaur Basra was appointed ad hoc director of the school. But Gupta moved the Delhi high court against the appointment. In his plea he also mentioned that the university had obtained “UGC approval”.

Her petition stated: “The petitioner took several initiatives to improve the level of teaching at the university and also introduced several courses that were approved by the UGC.”

DU Registrar Vikash Gupta told timesofindia.com that he had referred the matter to the university’s dean, student welfare, “so that students are not at a disadvantage.”

While all efforts to contact Anuradha Gupta were in vain, Srikant Pandey, Associate Professor of Political Science at DCAC, claimed that the director has not attached the letter from UGC that he claims gave him approval to begin all three. new courses.

Pandey had filed a complaint with the UGC alleging that the university administration had illegally diverted some positions to start the three new courses. In an email to the UGC president on October 9, 2020, Pandey, as one of DCAC’s stakeholders, sought to draw the funding agency’s attention to the alleged wrongdoing.

Speaking to timesofindia.com, he said: “Anticipating the uncertainty of course prospects and their impact on the financial health of the university, the university’s teachers association convened an emergency meeting on December 31st. Dr. Gupta, despite being a member, did not attend the meeting. Having no alternative, the association has requested the emergent meeting of the statutory body (staff council) to take corrective action. The notice for it has been sent to the director, who is the chairman of the staff council. The meeting has not been notified to date. ”

With the new denial from UGC, DCAC is heading into a financial debt trap on the one hand and a bleak academic career of 75 students on the other.