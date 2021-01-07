‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ notes Bombay high court, reserving order at the request of her sisters

Opinion

Upon hearing the allegation of the sisters of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who had challenged the FIR presented by actress Rhea Chakraborty, the Bombay High Court observed Thursday that Sushant Singh was a sober, innocent and very good human being. “You can tell by his face that he was innocent,” the court observed, according to Bar and Bench.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The Mumbai police declared it a suicide case that the CBI is investigating.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Office of Narcotics Control during a parallel investigation into drug trafficking in Bollywood and is now out on bail, filed a complaint on September 7 against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Priyanka, Meetu and a doctor from Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for allegedly obtaining Sushant’s medication without physical consultation.

Representing the sisters, Sushant Singh’s family attorney Vikas Singh said Thursday that the doctors could have referred the drugs via telemedicine under the ICMR telemedicine guidelines. He also said that this is part of the main case that the CBI is investigating.

Representing Rhea Chakraborty, defender Satish Maneshinde said Rhea knew that Sushant was taking medication, which sparked an altercation between the two, but was unaware of the prescription at the time. It was only after the recipe was leaked on social media that Rhea realized that her sisters received the recipe.

“I indicated to the housekeeper that I was mixing narcotic substances with the medications that I was taking. It was going to be a dangerous cocktail. I knew he was taking medication and I had an altercation with him about it, but I did not know the prescription. When the recipe was leaked on social media, I realized it was advice from her sisters. Then I realized that it could be the cause of his suicide. I have stated in my complaint that these medications were prescribed by a doctor who had never prescribed them before. They were prescribed without physically seeing him. Telemedicines can only be prescribed with a prior consultation with the doctor, “said Maneshinde when presenting the statement of Rhea Chakraborty.

“My complaint is related to a counterfeit prescription for drugs. The circumstances that I am pointing out must also be examined. His family is concerned about the cause of his death. They say I am responsible, I am giving different circumstances for the investigation, ”Maneshinde said on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty.

The court has reserved its order and has asked all parties to submit written statements.