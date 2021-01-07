India Top Headlines

Sonia criticizes the government for rising fuel prices and farmers’ agitation, says the country is at a crossroads | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over ongoing farmer unrest and rising fuel prices, saying the country is today at a crossroads for the first time since the independence.

On rising fuel prices, he accused the government of profiting and said it was turning a disaster into an opportunity to fill its coffers.

He also alleged that the government is breaking the backs of the poor, farmers and the middle class because of its “callousness.”

“I demand from the government that the excise tax rates on gasoline and diesel are similar to those of the UPA regime and provide immediate relief to those affected.

“Once again, I call on the government to repeal the three agricultural laws immediately and comply with all the demands of farmers,” he said in a statement.

The leader of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, also accused the government of “looting” people by imposing heavy taxes on fuel and claimed that this is the reason why it does not put them under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). .

“There has been an unprecedented ‘development’ in gasoline and diesel prices. The Modi government is looting the public by charging heavy taxes on fuel. This is why the government is unwilling to incorporate gasoline. -diesel to GST, “he said in a Hindi tweet.

Sonia Gandhi said that amid a collapsing economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Modi government is trying to turn the disaster into an opportunity to fill its coffers.

He said that while the price of crude oil is $ 50.96 per barrel, only 23.43 rupees per liter internationally, diesel sells for 74.38 rupees and gasoline at 84.20 rupees a liter in the national capital.

This is the highest in the last 73 years, he claimed.

“The country today stands at a crossroads for the first time in the history of independent India. On the one hand, the country’s ‘annadata’ has been on the borders of Delhi for the past 44 days in support of its legitimate demands, while that the autocratic, callous and ruthless government of the country’s BJP is busy breaking the backs of the poor, farmers and the middle class, “he said in a statement.

The head of Congress said that despite lower international prices, the government has broken all profit records by exorbitantly increasing excise duties instead of transferring the benefits to ordinary people.

Over the past six and a half years, the Modi government has increased excise duties to recoup around Rs 19 million from the pockets of ordinary people, he said.

He also said that the BJP government has increased the price of gas cylinders which has affected the budget of all households.

Congressional chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala also demanded that the government reduce the fuel price increase and help bring relief to the common man by lowering fuel taxes.

He also urged the government to withdraw the agricultural laws and accept the demands of the farmers, who organized a tractor demonstration around Delhi in support of their demands.

“Modi hee, if you still don’t agree, then your ego and autocracy will lead to the downfall of your anti-popular government,” he said.

“For the blind and deaf government, this is the strength of the organization of the ‘annadata’. Realizing the seriousness of this struggle of farmers in the fierce cold, immediately withdraw the three black laws,” he said in a tweet in Hindi and shared some of the images from the farmers’ tractor rally.

“The Modi government, which came to power by making promises to provide cheap gasoline and diesel, if it withdraws the ‘special tax’ imposed by him in the last 6.5 years, the public will benefit greatly. Then gasoline will be it will sell at Rs 60.42 per liter and diesel at Rs 46.01 per liter. But it won’t. It is a loot game, “he also said.

He accused the government of “fleecing” the people, profiting from the miseries of the common people and decimating the budgets of the poor. “This has become the mantra of the Modi government,” he claimed.

“Congress demands that the Modi government immediately reduce the excise tax on gasoline and diesel and relieve ordinary people who already face the vagaries of insurmountable inflation, as well as economic slowdown and recession,” Surjewala said.

The price of gasoline rose to an all-time high of Rs 84.20 per liter on Thursday in the national capital after state fuel retailers raised rates for the second day in a row.

The price of gasoline on Thursday rose by 23 paise per liter and diesel by 26 paise per liter, according to a price notice from oil trading companies.

In Delhi, gasoline now costs Rs 84.20 per liter and diesel is priced at Rs 74.38. In Mumbai, gasoline costs Rs 90.83 per liter and diesel Rs 81.07.

This is the highest price for gasoline in Delhi, while diesel is at a record high in Mumbai.

