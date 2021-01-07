Social humor: Indians compare the siege of the Capitol to the situation at home | India News
NEW DELHI. Shortly after images of an armed and angry mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol began circulating on social media, Indian netizens began creating memes to draw parallels between the United States and the situation at home.
Everyone from Arvind Kejriwal to the Delhi police to Kangana Ranaut found a mention in the memes that went viral after the dramatic events on Capitol Hill.
Indians always paving the way
Remember the infamous human chain temple drama in Bangalore? Read here
Trump supporters formed the Human Chain to save Capital Building. Respect. https://t.co/DhAueWWDEW
– Babu Raowl (@RaowlGandhi) 1609994187000
Your culture versus our culture
🇺🇸: 🇮🇳: https://t.co/dGXU94M4le
– Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) 1610007033000
Delhi police make an entrance
Giddy Up! Brother of #DelhiPolice !!!! ♀️♀️🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/FTRCV3U3Z9
– Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) 1609970499000
Washington DC police under Trump. 👍 https://t.co/x8ueLLAoPv
– Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) 1609989274000
Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hot hai
Good Riots vs. Bad Riots https://t.co/yjDjeMR1Sz
– Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) 1610001582000
* Liberals * 1 ~ During the # BlackLivesMatter2 riots ~ During the #CapitolHill riots https://t.co/GUkpRp7C8T
– Chota Don (@choga_don) 1609970869000
Umar Khalid, leftists along with AAP’s Tahir Hussain had planned to show Trump’s chaos and riots in Delhi during his v… https://t.co/hHAy8zBMgu
– Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) 1610005900000
Just a few things from Kejriwal
Capitol Hill Leaked Image https://t.co/GGMk102iqn
– Exsecular (@ExSecular) 1610014674000
Look closely
Who did it now 😭🤣🤣 https://t.co/CATB1cQWwX
– Chota Don (@choga_don) 1610020295000
Ahem
Mera #USCapitol jal raha hai https://t.co/ZzOqsHeYgo
– Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) 1609989102000
@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/cvFiLBe76W
– Azy (@AzyConTrolI) 1609963687000
Some relief for Trump fans
Breaking down: The US Supreme Court will give 5 acres of land to Trump supporters to form the Trump Administration there. #USCapitol
– Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) 1609996077000
I got you, well not really
At least we arrested our boy https://t.co/ZrETIotGia
– omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) 1609990838000
Nooooo, what have they done
niggas in the capitol just hit random buttons https://t.co/w4bR6WqD74
– Abdi 🦅 (@ JrWave19) 1609970362000
I hope Kangana stays away from this
I hope the situation in the US improves before Kangana Ranaut does it all on herself
– Joy (@Joydas) 1609995098000
Meanwhile
Sources say Devendra Fadnavis had already taken a flight to the US to take over as POTUS at 4 am.
– Azy (@AzyConTrolI) 1609965862000