Social humor: Indians compare the siege of the Capitol to the situation at home | India News

DISCLAIMER: This is a compilation of humor shared by Internet users around the world. Times of India does not endorse or endorse any of the views shared in this article. The subject is purely satirical.

NEW DELHI. Shortly after images of an armed and angry mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol began circulating on social media, Indian netizens began creating memes to draw parallels between the United States and the situation at home.Everyone from Arvind Kejriwal to the Delhi police to Kangana Ranaut found a mention in the memes that went viral after the dramatic events on Capitol Hill.Indians always paving the way

Remember the infamous human chain temple drama in Bangalore? Read here

Trump supporters formed the Human Chain to save Capital Building. Respect. https://t.co/DhAueWWDEW – Babu Raowl (@RaowlGandhi) 1609994187000

Your culture versus our culture

🇺🇸: 🇮🇳: https://t.co/dGXU94M4le – Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) 1610007033000

Delhi police make an entrance

Giddy Up! Brother of #DelhiPolice !!!! ♀️♀️🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/FTRCV3U3Z9 – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) 1609970499000

Washington DC police under Trump. 👍 https://t.co/x8ueLLAoPv – Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) 1609989274000

Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hot hai

Good Riots vs. Bad Riots https://t.co/yjDjeMR1Sz – Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) 1610001582000

* Liberals * 1 ~ During the # BlackLivesMatter2 riots ~ During the #CapitolHill riots https://t.co/GUkpRp7C8T – Chota Don (@choga_don) 1609970869000

Umar Khalid, leftists along with AAP’s Tahir Hussain had planned to show Trump’s chaos and riots in Delhi during his v… https://t.co/hHAy8zBMgu – Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) 1610005900000

Just a few things from Kejriwal

Capitol Hill Leaked Image https://t.co/GGMk102iqn – Exsecular (@ExSecular) 1610014674000

Look closely

Who did it now 😭🤣🤣 https://t.co/CATB1cQWwX – Chota Don (@choga_don) 1610020295000

Ahem

Mera #USCapitol jal raha hai https://t.co/ZzOqsHeYgo – Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) 1609989102000

@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/cvFiLBe76W – Azy (@AzyConTrolI) 1609963687000

Some relief for Trump fans

Breaking down: The US Supreme Court will give 5 acres of land to Trump supporters to form the Trump Administration there. #USCapitol – Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) 1609996077000

I got you, well not really

At least we arrested our boy https://t.co/ZrETIotGia – omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) 1609990838000

Nooooo, what have they done

niggas in the capitol just hit random buttons https://t.co/w4bR6WqD74 – Abdi 🦅 (@ JrWave19) 1609970362000

I hope Kangana stays away from this

I hope the situation in the US improves before Kangana Ranaut does it all on herself – Joy (@Joydas) 1609995098000

