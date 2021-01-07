Second National Vaccine Trial in 33 States, UT Today

Opinion

A second nationwide drill to test the country’s readiness to carry out a gigantic vaccination campaign will take place on Friday in 737 districts in 33 states and Union territories, days after India’s drug regulator gave his authorization for two Covid-19 vaccines.

Friday’s drill will be the largest in the country so far. A trial was conducted in just eight districts from December 28-29. The first nationwide drill was held on January 2, covering 74 districts.

“The lessons learned from the previous exercise will be used to run another trial. What was missing before has been rectified and will be tested in Friday’s trial, ”Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Union states and territories in an online meeting on Thursday.

Vardhan, who faced questions about the timeline for receiving vaccinations at the meeting, added: [supply of vaccines] is under construction, and we will intimidate you[states/UTs]all as soon as we are moving towards the final stages of vaccination in the country ”.

His comments came on the day the Union Health Ministry said in a statement that states and UTs are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccines shortly and asked them to remain prepared to accept shipments.

India’s drug regulator approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the domestically developed Bharat Biotech vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country on January 3. The authorities have indicated that the vaccination campaign will begin in the second week of January.

Friday’s drills are another attempt to test the infrastructure and logistics that will play a major role in immunizing the country of 1.3 billion people and familiarize district and block-level officials on all aspects of the Covid deployment. 19.

The exercise will also include testing the Co-WIN digital platform that will be the backbone of the Covid-19 vaccine administration management system. The app will be used to provide real-time information on vaccine stocks, cold storage status, and help coordinate dates and location for vaccination with recipients.