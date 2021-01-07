sc-cites-tablighi-event-and-asks-if-protesting-farmers-are-safe-from-covid

Opinion

On Thursday, the Supreme Court summoned a large congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi in March that was blamed for a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections and asked the Center what guidelines had been put in place to prevent a situation. similar in farmers protest sites on the borders of the Capital. It issued a notice requesting the Center’s response within two weeks.

A bench of three judges headed by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India (CJI) SA Bobde commented: “This same problem will arise during the farmers’ protest. We do not know if farmers are being protected from Covid. What guidelines have you issued for the prevention of such things? ”

“Have you learned from your experience in handling this [Jamaat] event? Have you found out how it happened? the court, which was also made up of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Center.

Thousands of farmers have gathered on the borders of Delhi since November 26 to protest against three laws that seek to open agricultural markets that, according to farmers, would damage their interests, weaken their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of large agribusinesses .

Mehta told the court that Delhi police were still conducting an investigation of the Jamaat congregation. He added that there are guidelines that seek to stop large meetings and asked for two weeks to present a response.

The comments were made during a public interest litigation hearing by Jammu-based attorney Supriya Pandita for a CBI investigation into the Jamaat meeting.

Pandita’s lawyer, OP Parihar, cited the Jamaat meeting and added that the group’s head, Maulana Saad, had not yet been arrested. The bank said it is not interested in a person. “We are interested in ensuring that the Covid guidelines are prepared and implemented.”