PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 9 | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held in virtual format on Saturday.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is the flagship event of the foreign affairs ministry and provides an important platform to engage and connect with foreign Indians. “In light of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is being organized on January 9, 2021, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic,” a statement from the office reads. of the Prime Minister (PMO) on Thursday.

“The PBD convention will have three segments. The PBD convention will be opened by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and will feature a keynote address by the main guest, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname. The winners of the Bharat ko online Janiye Quiz for Youth will also be announced, “the statement read.

He stated that the opening session will be followed by two plenary sessions. The first plenary on the role of the diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature speeches by the minister of foreign affairs and the minister of trade and industry, while the second plenary on Facing the post-Covid challenges – Scenario in health, economy, social relations and International, will be led by the Minister of Health and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“The finale will be the farewell session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his farewell address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The names of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced,” he added.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are given to selected members of the Indian diaspora to recognize their achievements and honor their contributions in various fields, both in India and abroad.

On January 8, 2021, the Youth PPD will also be held virtually on the theme “Bringing Young Achievers from India and the Indian Diaspora” together, and will be supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The special guest of the event is Mrs. Priyanca Radhakrishnan, New Zealand Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, “said the PMO.

