pm-modi-calls-for-an-orderly-and-peaceful-transfer-of-power-in-the-us-india-news

India Top Headlines

Distraught to see news about riots and violence in Washington DC. The orderly and peaceful transfer of power must with… https://t.co/e9kXSPD909 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1609987119000

NEW DELHI: Condemning the violent situation that unfolded at the United States Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through illegal protests and called for a transfer of power orderly and peaceful.“It distresses me to see news of riots and violence in Washington DC. The orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through illegal protests,” he tweeted.

A chaotic scene unfolded on Capitol Hill when supporters of President Trump invaded the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a shutdown and several clashes with police.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, who marched on Capitol Hill, reiterated their claims that the recently concluded presidential election was “stolen” and demanded that their “voices be heard.”

Several policemen were injured, while a woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

The protesters managed to overpower law enforcement officials and invaded the House and Senate chambers, prompting the evacuation of several Congressional buildings.

Several lawmakers criticized Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.