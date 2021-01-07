Not interested in government exploits, farmer group snubs BJP MLA in UP’s Khatauli

Opinion

A group of farmers interrupted BJP MLA Vikram Saini’s speech while listing the government’s exploits and plans at a kisan mela (farmer’s fair) in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli town on Wednesday and bluntly told him they weren’t interested. on the achievements of the BJP government, stated the former president of the Muzaffarnagar district of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Raju Ahlawat.

He claimed that he learned of the incident from several farmers who attended the fair. “We have come here to hear about farmers and not achievements,” said the farmer group according to Ahlawat. Later, the group of farmers was pacified by administrative and agricultural officials present there, he said.

However, Saini, the legislator from the Khatauli assembly seat who was the main guest of the event, claimed that no one opposed him. In addition, he claimed that only two farmers raised the problems related to their bank loans and energy bills. Several farmers attended the kisan mela.

The MLA said it spoke on the issues related to farmers and focused primarily on how farmers could double their income by adopting modern technology in agriculture.

“I am simply an MLA of the party and therefore I cannot say much about the farm laws. The main party leaders understand these issues better, ”he added.

Ahlawat described the new farm laws as a “death warrant for farmers” and said anger against the BJP leaders was growing throughout the western UP.

“Controversial farm laws have united farmers and they are fighting together to oppose them,” said Ahlawat.

Jagdish Singh, a pradhan from Chabaria village in Meerut district, also supported Ahlawat’s claim that anger among farmers was growing. On the other hand, MLA Saini stated that farmers in the region were happy with the BJP.