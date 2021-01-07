‘Not a cricket match’: Twitterati reacts to video of the Indian flag during protests at the US Capitol

Opinion

Four people died in the United States on Wednesday night after thousands of protesters supporting President Donald Trump, demanding that the results of the presidential election be annulled, stormed the Capitol. During the chaos, rioters roamed the Capitol building and looted the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, known as a fierce critic of Trump.

Meanwhile, what caught the attention of many on social media was the presence of the Indian flag in the group of protesters. A video circulating on social media showed a person holding the tricolor amid Trump supporters holding banners and waving the American flag.

So far the identity or political affiliations of the person are unknown.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi was one of those who noticed the Indian flag and asked on Twitter: “Why is there an Indian flag there? This is a fight we definitely don’t need to participate in. “

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter to criticize the person holding the flag. “Whoever is waving this Indian flag should be ashamed. Do not use our tricolor to participate in criminal and violent acts in another country, “he said on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das taunted the person and said, “Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET PARTY!”

Dear Random Indian Guy Waving Indian Flag On The #CapitolRiots

The violence in the US Capitol was the culmination of months of divisive and growing rhetoric surrounding the November 3 election, where Trump lost to Joe Biden. Since the election result, Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the vote was rigged and refused to budge.