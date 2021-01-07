India Top Headlines

NIA conducts searches in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab in case of narco-terror | India News

JAMMU: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches of six locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with its investigation into a narco-terrorism case.

The case came after the rupture of a narco-terror module and the seizure of 61 kg heroin and a cache of weapons and ammunition along the International Border (IB) here last year.

The raids were carried out at five locations in the Jammu district and one in Tarn Taran in Punjab, leading to the seizure of digital devices and other incriminating documents with financial details and bank account numbers for further scrutiny and analysis, said a spokesman for the NIA.

He said the searches were carried out at the residences of six defendants: the module’s boss, Gurpartap Singh of Tarn Taran, and his associates Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar and Gurbaksh Singh, based in Jammu.

“The six defendants were arrested for plotting a criminal conspiracy to carry out illegal and anti-national activities, and for aiding terrorist organizations by collecting funds and channeling drug proceeds to further the activities of terrorist organizations such as Babbar Khalsa International ( BKI), ”the spokesperson said.

He said that a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the Illicit Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at the Arnia police station in the Jammu district near the international border on 20 September last year, following the seizure of a huge cache of narcotic substances along with weapons and ammunition amid unprovoked shooting by Pakistan at a police patrol team to provide cover for smuggling activity.

The NIA re-registered the case on November 26, 2020 and resumed the investigation, the spokesperson said.

In the second week of September, he said, Gurpratap Singh had received 10 kg of heroin from handlers based in Pakistan through his associates.

The shipment in the present case was also intended to be received by him to finance BKI’s activities in Punjab, the spokesman said.

Times of India