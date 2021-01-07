India Top Headlines

Narcoterror Case: NIA Searches Six Locations in Jammu, Punjab | India News

JAMMU: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations, five in the Jammu district and one in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, in connection with its investigation of a narco-terror module related to the seizure of approximately 61 kg of heroin and weapons. and munitions at the International Border (IB) in Arnia, Jammu.

“On 20 September last year a case was registered at the Arnia police station in relation to unprovoked shooting at a police patrol from the Pakistani side to cover up smuggling activity. The case was re-registered by the NIA on November 26 and taken up for investigation, ”said an NIA official.

Previously, six defendants (Jash Raj Singh of Sai Kalan, Subash Chander of Sai Phagala, Sham Lal of Arnia, Gurbakash Singh of Bhour Camp Satwari, Bishan Dass alias Raju of Akhnoor and Ajeet Kumar alias Kala of Khour) were arrested during raids. at different locations in Jammu, the officer said.

Based on their revelations, a Jammu police team led by RS Pura DSP Shabir Khan arrested the drug lord of the narco-terrorist gang, one Gurpratap Singh from Taran Taran in Punjab.

The charges against the defendants include criminal conspiracy to carry out anti-national activities and assist terrorist organizations by collecting funds and funneling drug proceeds to further the activities of terrorist groups such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The NIA official said that in September 2020, Gurpratap Singh had received 10 kg of heroin from handlers based in Pakistan through his associates, intended to finance the activities of the BKI in Punjab.

