India Top Headlines

Nadda to Visit Bengal on Jan 9 to Launch Campaign to Woo Farmers | India News

KOLKATA: Almost a month after his convoy was attacked, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda will visit West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday to launch the party’s new campaign aimed at wooing farmers, amid the ongoing protest over controversial farm laws.

The top BJP leader, during his one-day visit, would also hold a rally in Katwa and a tour in the town of Bardhaman, which would be followed by a press conference, sources at the saffron camp said.

Nadda, in an attempt to mitigate the opposition camp’s “anti-farmer” accusations against the BJP-led central government, will launch ‘Ek Muthi Chawal’ (a handful of rice), a project under which she would collect rice from the farmers’ houses and inform them about the benefits of the new legislation.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than a month against the three laws. They have remained despite heavy rains and waterlogging at protest sites in recent days, in addition to the severe cold weather conditions prevailing in and around the national capital.

“After our party chairman launches the campaign, our cadres will be deployed to 48,000 villages in the state, visiting farmers’ homes to collect rice and brief them on new agricultural laws. Nadda ji will address the rallies, have lunch at the residence of a farmer and hold a gram sabha meeting during his visit, “party sources said.

There are 71.23 lakhs of farming families in West Bengal, 96% of which are small and marginal.

According to the state BJP, Nadda’s visit takes on immense significance as it will be her first visit to the state after the attack on her convoy during her journey to Diamond Harbor from the city on December 10.

Subsequently, the Interior Ministry had summoned three IPS agents to serve in the central delegation, following the alleged security failures that led to the attack on Nadda, which started a war between the center and the state and left to CM Mamata Banerjee furious.

BJP state chairman Dilip Ghosh had said that the Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and Nadda would visit the state every month until the end of the assembly elections.

Both Nadda and Shah made a two-day visit to the state at different times in December.

Election for the 294-member Bengal Assembly is scheduled for April-May.

Times of India