nadda-to-launch-new-campaign-on-farm-laws-during-visit-to-bengal

Opinion

Bharatiya Janata Party Chairman JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on Saturday to launch the party’s ‘Ek Muthi Chawal’ campaign to dispel accusations from the opposition that the ruling party in the Center is anti-farmers, a familiar official said. with the matter.

Nadda will also lead the party’s door-to-door poll ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for before May this year.

According to the party official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the BJP chairman will launch the campaign in Burdwan district, after which party workers will visit farm homes in 48,000 villages to collect rice.

“It is a month-long campaign to collect rice, which will then be used for a community meal for farmers and the poor,” the official quoted above said.

Nadda has been leading the electoral strategy in West Bengal after the party’s performance in Bihar, where he won 74 seats out of the 110 he contested in the 243-member chamber and formed the government with JD (U), who contested 115 seats and won. 43.

The BJP is doing its best to allay concerns about the three farm laws, even as farmers have been gathering on Delhi’s borders since last November to protest the laws.

The party has instructed its officials to conduct door-to-door campaigns, write letters, and hold meetings at the local level in every state to dismiss allegations that the new laws will benefit businesses.

“What the party president will initiate will be carried further by officials at all levels of the booth. The party has already highlighted how farmers in the state have been deprived of the benefits of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, which offers 6,000 a year to farmers by direct bank transfer, ”said the official quoted above.

Nadda had last visited the state on December 10 when her convoy was stoned at Diamond Harbor in the South 24-Parganas district. Several BJP leaders were injured in the attack.

Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP agreed on the incident that took place in the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee.