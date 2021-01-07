Monitor the outbreak of bird flu in Madhya Pradesh; taking precautions: CM Chouhan – bhopal

Opinion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that the state government was controlling the bird flu outbreak and had issued guidelines for poultry farms. He added that Madhya Pradesh had also banned the supply of chicken from southern states for the next 10 days.

“We are on the lookout for bird flu and have published guidelines for poultry farms. We have banned the supply of chicken from the southern states to MP for the next 10 days. We are taking precautions, ”Chouhan said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier, the prime minister had reviewed the bird flu situation in the capital city of Bhopal and instructed officials to take preventive measures and intensify surveillance on poultry in districts where bird deaths were reported. In addition, he told them to make sure all guidelines are followed and urged the department of animal husbandry and other partner agencies to remain vigilant.

An official report on Tuesday had confirmed bird flu as the cause of mass crow deaths in MP’s Agar Malwa and Mandsaur districts, after Indore. “The presence of the H5N8 virus (a variant of avian influenza or bird flu) was found in the carcasses of crows in the districts of Mandsaur and Agar Malwa, an official told the PTI news agency after citing the results of the samples sent for your lab exam.

In Indore, a total of 155 dead crows have been detected with the H5N8 virus since it was first detected in the city last week. Up to 400 bird deaths have been reported in 10 districts of the state.

The aforementioned official added that samples were also collected from Ujjain, Sehore, Dewas, Guna, Shajapur, Khargone and Neemuch districts and sent to the National Institute for Highly Safe Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for examination.

Meanwhile, several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, etc., have been put on alert and intensified surveillance and monitoring of birds for any signs of the virus. The central government has deployed multidisciplinary teams to areas affected by bird flu and the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy said warnings have been issued to contain further spread of the virus in ducks, migratory birds and crows.

