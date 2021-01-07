India Top Headlines

Monitor 12 Epicenters to Curb Avian Flu, Center Informs States | India News

NEW DELHI: With cases of avian influenza reported in different states, the Center on Wednesday alerted local authorities to mount surveillance in 12 epicenters, including the four highest in Kerala, where thousands of birds have died in recent days, causing them asked to intervene. Containment measures.

Although no human cases of avian influenza have been reported in India to date, the Health Ministry called on states to take all measures to prevent its spread, saying the infection is highly pathogenic and can be transmitted to humans.

“It is absolutely critical that measures for effective containment among the poultry / poultry population and active surveillance in the human population are ensured,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to the chief secretaries of state. The ministry has deployed multidisciplinary teams in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala and Panchkula in Haryana.

The 12 epicenters, which were identified as “risk zones”, include Baran, Kota and Jhalawar in Rajasthan; Mandsaur, Indore and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh; Kangra in Himachal Pradesh; Kottayam and Allapuzha (two epicenters each) in Kerala and Panchkula in Haryana.

The livestock ministry has created a central control room to coordinate disease control and containment measures. Although the ministry said that “the disease is mainly spread by migratory birds arriving in India during the winter months (September to October to February and March), it has not ruled out secondary spread by human handling.”

To allay fear around poultry products, the ministry said: “There is no direct evidence that AI viruses can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated products.” However, he noted that “biosecurity principles, personal hygiene, and cleaning and disinfection protocols, as well as cooking and processing standards,” are effective means of controlling the spread of avian influenza viruses.

