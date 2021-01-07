Message on the phone to be a ticket to immunity | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: With the government set to launch the Covid vaccination campaign next week, many across the country, especially in the healthcare workforce, are waiting to receive a message on their phones hinting at being listed. of beneficiaries and to know the calendar. for receiving the vaccine.Along with the vaccination campaign that will initially target around 30 crore of ‘priority’ population, the Ministry of Health is also preparing to launch soon the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN), a cloud-based IT solution. for the planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of Covid-19 vaccination, in the form of an application.

While the government has automatically registered frontline and healthcare workers with Co-WIN, others in priority population groups will be able to register with the necessary identification documents for vaccination, once the app is launched. Co-WIN will allow all beneficiaries to receive a message on their mobile phones about their inclusion and the date and time of vaccination. The software solution was rigorously tested during vaccination drills to ensure operational viability of Co-WIN in large-scale use.

“The end-to-end testing of Co-WIN was crucial because it will play a key role in the launch of the vaccine in India. It will be essential from the simplification of the beneficiary data to its authentication to inform the beneficiaries about the vaccination schedule and, subsequently, recognize the completion of the process. It will also streamline data on the acquisition, distribution, circulation, cold storage and vaccine dose schedules, ”said an official.

Co-WIN is an enhancement to the already existing Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) which has been used for India’s Universal Immunization Program for several years and enables real-time management of vaccine stocks, cuts of energy and temperature fluctuations, etc. “Co-WIN also populates the software with data from priority population groups that allows us to track immunization and also provide recipients with dose schedules,” said the official. The platform, now offered even to other countries , it will also track the movement of vaccines from a storage facility and to a health center, district hospital or any other hospital for vaccination, and will also point out a possible shortage situation, which will allow for timely replenishment, the official said.