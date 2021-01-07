Madhya Pradesh: NMDC Resumes Diamond Mining in Panna After Forest Department Approval

Opinion

Madhya Pradesh’s forestry department has allowed the National Minerals Development Corporation (NMDC) to resume operation of its Majhgawan diamond mine in the Panna district of the Bundelkhand region, an official said.

The operation was suspended because the mine’s environmental authorization came to an end on December 31, 2020, the official said.

An order dated January 4, 2021, sent to the Panna Tiger Reserve Field Director by Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife, Alok Kumar, said: “The operation of the diamond mine of the National Mineral Development Corporation, spread over the area of ​​74 hectares in the forest area of ​​the Gangau de Panna sanctuary, has continued for the past 50 years. The state government has extended the lease for the next 20 years and the matter of renewing the lease is pending before the State Wildlife Board and the National Wildlife Board. In the event that there is no new mining operation and there is no adverse impact on wildlife, the existing operation must resume until approval by the wildlife board. “

Panna Tiger Reserve UK Field Director Sharma said: “The order to resume operation of the mine has been issued for the existing mining operation.”

NMDC Panna Diamond Mining Project Managing Director SK Jain said: “We have resumed operation. Permission has been granted for the existing mining sites, so we will not begin work on any new mining sites. “