Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT | India News

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IPS, IAS and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) merged with the AGMUT cadre on Thursday and its officers will now be appointed by the central government.

According to a notice signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, members of IAS, IPS and the Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir will now become part of AGMUT (Arunachal , Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories).

Now the officers of the old Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any union territory.

The central government may make the necessary modifications in the corresponding rules for assigning cadres.

The notification said that the officers in charge or assigned to the AGMUT cadre will function according to the rules framed by the central government.

The move comes more than a year after the Center repealed Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and forked the state into union territories in August 2019.

