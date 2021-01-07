India Top Headlines

Isro urges academia to look at 180 focus areas | India News

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) has urged the academy to increase their contributions to the country’s space program by looking beyond the already well-established channels of cooperation between them and the space agency.

“Isro is here for you. Lend us your brain and we will take care of the rest; that is, once you have good R&D ideas, Isro can help you realize that opportunities are plentiful, ”said K Sivan, President of Isro.

While Isro announced opportunities in 180 areas of interest that academia can engage directly through RESPOND (Sponsored Research), it also released another compilation of research areas that they can contribute to.

“The details of the areas of interest, both in RESPOND and in the other document that looks at the areas of interest for the next two years, will be available to the academy after the discussions,” said PV Venkatakrishnan, Director of the Program Office. Capacity Development Department of Isro (CBPO).

K Sivan, president of Isro, said that, in addition to these, academic institutions can, and should, seek disruptive innovations and make use of Isro’s guidance and help that is now available beyond direct academic outreach programs.

“These research areas that Isro has chosen are of utmost importance, I urge you to think even beyond this and bring us new ideas. Now, we also have INSPACe (India’s National Space Promotion and Authorization Center) even through which you have to apply, ”Sivan said.

Both Venkatakrishnan and Sivan reiterated the various initiatives Isro has for the academic association, saying that the contributions made by the academy over the years have been ‘tremendous’.

“But now, the space sector around the world has been affected by private sector involvement and things are changing rapidly.

The oftodia government has also initiated a series of reforms that will make the Indian space program change as well, and in this context, academia must seize the opportunity to incorporate disruptive technologies and innovations, ”said Sivan.

Times of India