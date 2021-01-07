India’s Covid-19 Recoveries Pass 10 Million Mark, 20,346 Cases Are Recorded In 24 Hours

Opinion

Total recoveries from the coronavirus (Covid-19) in India crossed the 10 million mark on Thursday. The country recorded 20,346 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total infection count to 10,395,278, according to the Ministry of Health panel at 8 a.m.

Read also: India Reports Fewer Than 300 New Covid-19 Deaths Over Nearly 2 Weeks

This comes a day after India became the third country in the world to record 1.5 deaths from the disease, followed by the United States and Brazil. So far, up to 150,336 deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Yet the country has been reporting fewer than 300 deaths per day for 13 consecutive days, and the Union Health Ministry attributed the same to the government’s “effective containment strategy.”

Read also: Kalyan-Dombivli doesn’t see Covid-19 death for a week: Maharashtra government data

“There is a steady decrease in the number of daily deaths recorded in the country … The effective containment strategy that includes timely tracking and tracing, aggressive and generalized testing, combined with standardized clinical management protocols have ensured low levels of mortality. Effective implementation by State / UT governments has resulted in early identification, timely isolation, and timely clinical management of hospitalized cases, ”he said in a statement.

The national recovery rate rose to 96.36%, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.45%.