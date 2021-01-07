iaf-and-commercial-airlines-to-provide-transportation-facilities-for-the-covid-19-vaccination-campaign-across-the-country

Opinion

In support of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and commercial aircraft would be used extensively to deliver the two vaccines across the country.

“Air Force transport planes, including the C-130J and AN-32, are expected to be used to deliver the vaccines to remote areas of the country. Suppliers are making arrangements to provide vaccines in specialized containers that will keep vaccines safely refrigerated for 24 hours during transportation and delivery to local administration officials, ”government officials said here.

Most of the air transport would be carried out by commercial aircraft.

The IAF would also provide loan facilities to commercial aircraft at military airfields where commercial aircraft do not operate, the officials said.

The Air Force transport plane would be used to deliver vaccines to remote airfields and advanced landing fields in states such as Arunachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to the plan, if necessary, the force would also use its helicopter fleet to carry coronavirus vaccines to the most remote locations. Discussions about vaccine transport continue and details are being finalized, they said.

Last week, the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) announced a “restricted emergency use” for COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

In Delhi, the armed forces identified the Army Research and Referral Hospital, Base Hospital, Armed Forces Clinic, Air Force Center, Subroto Park, and Air Force Station, Palam to administer vaccines to your staff.