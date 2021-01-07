Hindustan Times News Updates: Union Health Minister Will Visit Tamil Nadu Tomorrow To Review Vaccine Trial In State And Latest News

Opinion

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow; He will oversee the vaccine trial at various sites.

With all states preparing for the second round of nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine testing scheduled for tomorrow, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will visit Tamil Nadu to review readiness. and oversee vaccination drills, according to an official statement. read more

Judge RS Chauhan is sworn in as President of the Uttarakhand High Court

Judge RS Chauhan was sworn in as the new President of the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya, in a ceremony held in Raj Bhawan. On December 31, the central government had notified the appointment of Judge RS Chauhan as the new president of the Uttarakhand High Court. read more

The left parties and the Bengal Congress discuss the allocation of seats before the elections

The West Bengal Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the allocation of seats ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in the state. Biman Bose, president of the Left Front along with Abdul Mannan from Congress, along with other left leaders, held a meeting after the central leadership of both parties allowed state units to discuss seat sharing agreements. read more

Great Britain works with Pfizer and AstraZeneca to increase vaccine supply

The pace of the launch of Covid-19 vaccines in Britain is limited by the supply of injections, and the government is working with Pfizer and AstraZeneca to increase supplies, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. read more

India vs Australia: The rise of Saini – From Delhi ‘outsider’ to India Test debut

The wintry cold outside before dawn on Thursday contrasted with the heat inside Karnal’s house. The Sainis who lived in the town of Taraori in the refinery city of Haryana were full of anticipation as their son Navdeep Saini prepared in distant Sydney to make his test debut. read more

PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Looks Like A New Trailer Is Coming Soon

The wait for PUBG Mobile India seems to be endless. While we don’t know anything about when the game might even release, a new trailer is reportedly coming soon. According to InsideSport, PUBG Mobile India will release a new trailer anytime between January 15-19. read more

When Ranbir Kapoor asked Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a photo, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

Ranbir Kapoor has millions of fans around the world, but he had a fan moment himself when he ran into Hollywood star Natalie Portman on the streets of New York a few years ago. He narrated the story of their meeting on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016, when he came to promote his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. read more

Man saves money for 2 months to replace his sister’s broken laptop, people can’t stop praising him

The brothers fight, tease and even get angry with each other. However, underneath all of that, there is a special bond of love that they share. This post, recently shared on Twitter, aptly portrays that relationship between a pair of siblings, a brother and a sister. read more

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan with side swept hair, vintage look raises the bar for maternity fashion, Masaba Gupta praises Bebo ‘hardworking’

Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan let everyone know when she was pregnant with Taimur that the pregnancy would not get in the way of her work, in fact she ended up very busy during her first pregnancy, and Begum Pataudi also has no plans to give back down for baby number two. read more