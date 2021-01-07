harsh-vardhan-meets-with-states-one-day-before-the-second-covid-vaccine-test-and-asks-them-to-stop-conducting-disinformation-campaigns

Opinion

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met with the health ministers of the Union states and territories one day before the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine trial. Vardhan called on state authorities to prepare and stop the disinformation campaign.

“At today’s meeting, feedback from the Covid-19 vaccine trial in four states was reviewed. We have made improvements based on feedback. Tomorrow there will be a drill in 33 states and territories of the union, ”said the Minister of Health.

He also said that vaccinators are being trained and guides on the vaccination plan have been distributed.

“We follow a protocol for this type of exercise, as if a person has to be under observation for half an hour, in case a need arises, it will be attended to. So, I ask all state authorities to be ready for the drill tomorrow, ”Vardhan said.

He also said that the Center has provided all the relevant information on Covid-19 and the vaccines that are expected to be released in a few days, and this should be used to stop any misinformation campaigns on social media or elsewhere.

“The Covid-19 vaccines ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ are about to be available in the country. Our efforts are to ensure the smooth delivery of the vaccine in the last mile, ”said Vardhan.

The second round of testing will take place on January 8 in all districts of the country except Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. While Uttar Pradesh already conducted the drill in all districts on January 5, Haryana organized it today.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Health said that each district in the country has been asked to identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous trial, which includes a public health center (Hospital de Distrito / Facultad de Medicine), a private health center, and rural or urban extension sites.

The ministry further said that around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and three members of the lakh vaccination team have been trained on the process to follow at vaccination sites including beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain management and logistics, biomedical waste management, AEFI management, and reports on Co-WIN software.

The first nationwide test of the vaccination campaign was carried out at 286 session sites spread across 125 districts of the country on January 2. It was conducted to familiarize state, district, block and hospital level officials on all aspects of the Covid-19 vaccine release.

The trial aims to test the established mechanisms for the inoculation program and to assess the operational feasibility of using the Co-WIN application in a field setting for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state levels. Co-WIN has been developed by the health ministry to obtain real-time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized monitoring of the beneficiaries of the coronavirus vaccine.

Cold chain infrastructure (such as cold rooms, cold rooms, ice lined coolers, freezers) along with sufficient supplies of syringes and other logistics have also been secured to start the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

All operational planning and IT platform were field tested in four states (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab and Gujarat) on December 28 and 29 and based on feedback received, minor improvements were made to the system of you.

The Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, developed in the country, for restricted emergency use in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)