Government: start monitoring the human population

The Center has asked four states affected by an outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, to begin surveillance among the human population as a precautionary measure. So far, no human cases have been reported in the country.

“… It is absolutely essential that adequate measures are ensured for the effective containment of the poultry / poultry population and active surveillance of the human population …”, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Welfare Family member of the Union, in a letter. to the four states affected by bird flu (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh).

The letter asked states to identify high-risk areas and conduct surveillance among human habitats. “… in addition, you are requested to be on the lookout for any unusual deaths among birds / poultry in the state,” the letter added.

Thousands of birds have died in Kerala (mostly poultry), Himachal Pradesh (mostly migratory birds), and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (mostly crows) since late December. Authorities said migratory birds are behind the outbreak. Additionally, around 400,000 poultry have died in Haryana’s Panchkula during the past 20 days, sounding alarms. Your test reports were awaited. “So far no cases of human transmission have been reported in India, but states have been asked to intensify surveillance to detect warning signs early. High-level teams have also been transferred to these states to take stock of the situation and design preventive strategies, if necessary, “said a senior official from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry has deployed special teams in Panchkula, in addition to the Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala.

A three-member core team took stock of the situation in Alappuzha, authorities said. The team consisting of Dr Ruchi Jain, Public Health Specialist at the Union Ministry of Health, Dr Shailesh Pawar, Scientist at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and Dr Anith Jindal, a physician at RML Hospital Delhi , they visited the critical points of the district.

State authorities have banned the sale of poultry meat and eggs in the affected regions. To provide relief to affected farmers, the state has decided to compensate them for culling their birds.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh reported the first cases of the spread of the flu virus from ravens to poultry, forcing the state government to consider slaughtering thousands of birds. Two samples of poultry tested positive for avian influenza in two districts, said JN Kansotia, chief secretary of the department of animal husbandry.

Madhya Pradesh has already banned the transport of poultry from other states to control the spread. The state also banned the sale of chickens and eggs within a 1 km radius of affected areas in Indore for seven days, authorities said.

In Neemuch, all meat and egg shops have been closed. “Two days ago, 40 dead crows were found in Neemuch, but bird flu has not yet been confirmed in crows. As a precautionary measure, we order the closure of all meat and egg shops, ”said district collector Jittendra Singh Raje.

Odisha breathed a sigh of relief after 11,000 poultry were tested negative. The samples were analyzed after 120 birds died at a poultry farm in Kurda.

In Jharkhand, the department of animal husbandry sent 700 samples of poultry and four crows that were found dead in Jubilee Park in Jamshedpur to the Disease Diagnostic Research Laboratory, Kolkata, for analysis.

(with contributions from HTC in Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Bhopal)