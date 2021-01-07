India Top Headlines

Former BARC CEO played “vital role” in TRP scam: Court | India News

MUMBAI: In its reasons for rejecting the bail statement of former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) executive director Partho Dasgupta, the court noted that he had played a “vital role” in the PRT manipulation scam, reports Swati Deshpande.

“The material available in the file shows the defendant’s involvement in the alleged crime and he played a vital role in the commission of the crime,” said Metropolitan Additional Chief Magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale. The court’s reasoned order was published on Wednesday, two days after he rejected the bail declaration.

The court, in its order, said that the material produced by the investigating officer “shows that the accused manipulated TRP for certain television channels using his office as executive director of BARC … it appears that the investigation is at a crucial stage for further investigation. The defendant was the most influential person who worked as CEO of BARC ”. The court added that other people “have not yet been questioned,” so custody of Dasgupta is required to keep him away from the wanted defendants.

Original source