Farmers’ protest should not become a replica of the Tablighi meeting: Supreme Court | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Center what it has learned from the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation earlier this year amid Covid-19, and the same situation may arise with protesting farmers, if no action is taken to precaution to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Citing the ongoing farmer protest at various Delhi borders, a bank headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked Attorney General Tushar Mehta: “Should you tell us what is happening?”

The bank also made up of judges AS Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian further asked if farmers protesting at various Delhi borders are taking precautions to contain the spread of Covid-19.

When the Attorney General responded in the negative, the higher court said it could turn into a situation like that of the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in the national capital, which happened in March last year. Mehta replied that he will find the state.

The higher court asked the Center to present a report on the measures taken so far to contain Covid and issued a notice regarding a guilty plea filed by Supriya Pandita through lawyer Omprakash Parihar.

The high court emphasized that it is concerned if precautions against the spread of Covid are not taken in large gatherings.

The bank said it is trying to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread and asked the Center to ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed.

Pandita had moved to the high court questioning the role of the Center, the Delhi government and the Delhi police for allowing the huge congregation, including foreign delegates in Nizamuddin Markaz, to endanger people’s health amid Covid-19 .

The high court also asked the Center to issue guidelines for the prevention of large gatherings, and Mehta agreed to comply.

