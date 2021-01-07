Covid-19: Why are Maharashtra, Kerala and Chhattisgarh a source of new concerns?

Opinion

With all of the country’s union states and territories reporting a recovery rate of more than 90 percent, the Covid-19 situation is under control, although the guards should not be lowered, Health Minister said Thursday. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, as three states are seeing a surge in cases. “This is a warning to all of us that even though we are moving towards vaccination, there should be no relaxation,” the health minister said while interacting with state health ministers a day before another round of vaccine testing in the state. .

Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 4,382 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total count to 19,54,553. It was after 20 days that the state crossed the 4,000 new cases mark again. Although Maharashtra is one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic, the situation was brought under control. However, the sudden spike has not sparked any new alarms, as the state is gearing up for another vaccine test on Jan.8. The New Year holidays, although there was a nightly curfew in the state on December 31, is considered the reason behind the peak.

Here are the daily fresh case numbers of Covid-19 since the beginning of this year.

Jan 5: 3160

Jan 4: 4,875

Jan 3: 3282

Jan 2: 3218

January 1: 3524

Kerala

Kerala recorded 6,300 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total count to 7,90,882. So far, 43 people who had returned to the state from the United Kingdom have tested positive for Covid-19 and six of them have been found with the new mutated strain of the virus, state health minister KK Shailaja said on Wednesday.

Fresh cases in 24 hours in the last 5 days

Jan 5: 5,615

January 4: 3021

January 3: 4,600

Jan 2: 5,328

January 1: 4991

Chhattisgarh

With 1,050 new cases registered on Wednesday, the spike in the number of new cases in Chattisgarh is sudden as the state doesn’t have many records in which its positive 24-hour cases passed the 1,000 mark.

Fresh cases of Covid-19 in recent days

Jan 5: 1,021

January 4: 1,147

Jan 3: 714

January 2: 1147

January 1: 932