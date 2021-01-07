India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India reports 20,346 cases, 222 deaths; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s number of Covid-19 cases increased to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 new infections reported in one day, while the number of recoveries exceeded one crore, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health of the Union on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1,50,336 when 222 people succumbed to the disease within 24 hours, updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,00,16,859, bringing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1, 45 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakhs for the seventeenth day in a row.

There are 2,28,083 active cases of coronavirus in the country, accounting for 2.19 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), 17,84,00,995 samples were tested for Covid-19 as of January 6, including 9,37,590 on Wednesday.

Times of India