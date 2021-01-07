BMC accuses actor Sonu Sood of converting a residential building into a hotel, files case

Opinion

Mumbai civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday filed a lawsuit against famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for allegedly turning a six-story residential building in Juhu into a hotel.

The BMC has filed the case under the Maharashtra Region and Planning Act accusing Sood of increasing, altering the structure and changing the use of the land without prior permission.

In reaction to the matter, the actor said that he had already obtained permission from BMC and is now awaiting approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The BMC complaint was filed on January 4 at the Juhu police station, according to a report by Livehindustan.com (HT’s sister publication). In the complaint, BMC stated that Sood converted the Shakti Sagar building on AB Nair Road into a hotel without permission. “Sonu Sood has been found to have made a land use change for himself. Apart from this, the residential building has been converted into a residential hotel building by making additional construction from the fixed plan. For this, they have not even obtained the necessary technical approval from the authority, ”Livehindustan reported citing the BMC.

The BMC also accused Sonu Sood of ignoring the notice in connection with the matter. Even after the notice was given, they continued to carry out unauthorized construction, BMC also said.

Sonu Sood is known for his famous roles in Dabangg, Simbaa, and Jodhaa Akabar. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was at the forefront of relief efforts while assisting stranded migrant workers and students by organizing buses, flights and trains to reach their homes. He also sponsored the medical treatment of those in need and has been involved in numerous humanitarian activities.