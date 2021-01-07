Bird flu outbreak: 4 crows found dead in Mehsana in Gujarat, sent for lab tests

Opinion

Four crows were found dead in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Thursday, amid an alert sounded in the state in light of bird flu cases emerging in other parts of the country, authorities said.

The crows were found dead in the premises of the famous Temple of the Sun in the Modhera village of Mehsana.

The carcasses were sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory to check if they died due to bird flu or some other reason, Mehsana’s animal husbandry officer Dr. Bharat Desai told PTI.

“In the case of bird flu, a large number of birds die suddenly. In this case, only four have died of unknown causes. Although it does not look like a case of avian influenza, we have sent the carcasses to a laboratory in Bhopal for a detailed analysis, ”Desai said.

As a precautionary measure, the Mehsana animal husbandry department collected samples, including bird droppings and blood samples, from 50 migratory birds from Lake Thol and sent them to Bhopal for analysis, he said.

Gujarat’s Animal Husbandry Department issued a statewide alert on Wednesday to tighten surveillance and monitoring in the wake of the bird flu scare.

Four birds were found dead in Madhi village of Surat district on Wednesday, days after 55 birds were killed in Junagadh, state Livestock Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya previously said.

However, the minister stated that Gujarat is still not affected by bird flu.

In particular, the bird flu virus has been detected in some crows whose carcasses were recently found in the Indore, Agar Malwa and Mandsaur districts of Madhya Pradesh, after which the state has banned chicken shipments from the states. south for 10 days as a precautionary measure. .

An outbreak of bird flu has also been reported in two poultry farms in the Kozhikode district of Kerala, in addition to parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Center on Wednesday deployed multidisciplinary teams to areas affected by bird flu in Kerala and Haryana.

Thousands of chickens and ducks were slaughtered in Kerala to contain the spread of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza.