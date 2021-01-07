Before the second trial, the Center says the vaccine will be delivered shortly; Alerts 4 states as Covid-19 cases increase

Opinion

The Union Ministry of Health has informed all states and territories of the Union that the first supply of the Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped shortly. On Friday, all states and UT, except Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh, will deal with the second phase of the nationwide vaccine trial, as they have already conducted a trial trial in all districts.

States such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will receive their vaccine supply by suppliers. While 18 other states and UTs Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Daman and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim , Tripura and Uttarakhand will receive their vaccinations at their respective government medical warehouses.

Although they are preparing to implement the vaccination campaign, the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are concerning, said the Minister of Health. On Thursday, the ministry wrote to these three states and West Bengal to verify the sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in these states.

When interacting with state health ministers regarding the drill, Harsh Vardhan asked them to send in their input after the drill is complete. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja raised the question whether doctors practicing only in private will be registered for the first phase of vaccination, etc. There is also confusion about the cost of the immunization campaign. While priority groups will receive the vaccine for free, the Center has not yet specified whether state governments will have to pay for the doses.

Like the last round of drills held on January 2, tomorrow also the districts will identify three types of sessions for the simulated campaign: district hospital, medical school / private health center, urban / rural outreach. The steps of a test include beneficiary registration, micro-planning, vaccination and the union minister emphasized that the site organizers will have to hold review meetings after the session to gather feedback. There will be four types of officers deployed to a site. Vaccination agents include physicians, nurses, and pharmacists who are legally authorized to administer injections. Then there will be a vaccination officer 1 that will include police, local guard, civil defense, NCC, NSS to check the registration status of a beneficiary. Then there will be the vaccination officer 2 who will verify the documents. Vaccination Officers 3 and 4 will handle the crowd.