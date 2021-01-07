Be prepared for any eventuality: Avian Flu Center to States

Opinion

With several states reporting a sudden outbreak of bird flu, the Center confirmed on Thursday that bird flu has been reported in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh so far, but all states should be prepared for any eventuality.

States have been told to ensure a sufficient stock of PPE equipment and accessories needed for slaughter operations. They have also been asked to raise public awareness that it is safe to consume poultry products after following cooking / boiling procedures.

The Secretary of the Department of Livestock and Dairy held a meeting with the states to find out the status of the avian influenza (bird flu) outbreak and suggest measures to control, contain and prevent the spread of the disease, said an official statement. .

A three-member core team on Thursday took stock of the situation in Kerala’s Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, where more than 43,000 ducks have been killed to contain the H5N8 strain. Unusual mortality of poultry, crows, and migratory birds has been reported in Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

“So far, the disease has been confirmed in only four states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh). Slaughter operations are underway in the affected districts of Kerala, ”the statement said.

The Punjab government said Thursday that there have been no reports of bird flu. The Delhi government and the Noida administration also confirmed that so far no cases have been reported.

“States were asked to be prepared for any avian influenza eventuality and asked to ensure a sufficient stock of personal protective equipment and accessories necessary for slaughter operations,” the statement said.

In addition to ensuring the collection of representative samples and timely dispatch to designated laboratories (RDDL / CDDL / ICAR-NIHSAD), the Center has asked state departments of animal husbandry to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities to keep a close eye on the outbreak and avoid any possibility. to jump from disease to humans.

“Awareness among poultry farmers and the general public (egg and chicken consumers) about the disease is of utmost importance. So states have been asked to stifle reactions from consumers affected by the rumors and raise awareness about the safety of poultry or poultry products that were safe for consumption after cooking / boiling procedures. ”The statement said.

(With PTI inputs)