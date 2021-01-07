aiadmk-member-arrested-in-2019-pollachi-sexual-assault-case

Opinion

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested three people, including an official from the AIADMK ruling from Tamil Nadu, in connection with the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case, officials familiar with the matter said.

A total of eight people have been arrested in the case that came to light in February 2019 when a 19-year-old woman filed a complaint against four men for allegedly sexually assaulting her and filming the act in the town of Pollachi in the Coimbatore district. During the investigation, it was revealed that a network of men sexually assaulted about 50 women.

Those arrested Thursday were identified as K Arulanantham, 34, AIADMK City of Pollachi student wing secretary Haron Paul, 29, ‘Bike’ Balu, 27, a secondhand bike dealer, law enforcement officials said.

“They are friends of the defendants who were previously arrested in the case,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

The AIADMK announced the expulsion of Arulanantham from all party positions. “We request that party workers not have any contact with him,” Prime Minister E Palaniswami and MP CM O Panneerselvam said in a statement in Chennai.