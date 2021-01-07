After a stint as TMC minister, Laxmi Ratan Shukla rules out joining any political party for now

Opinion

Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who recently resigned as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee administration, said on Thursday that he will not join any political party and will leave politics for now.

“I am leaving politics for now, so that the question of going somewhere does not arise,” he told the media. It was his first interaction with the media after he tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

It was speculated that Shukla could join some other political party. Previously, Suvendu Adhikary had resigned from the position of the state transport minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress. He later joined the BJP.

“Now I want to focus on sports in a much better way. However, I will complete my term as an MLA. Sport is my greatest identity ”, he added.

Shukla joined the Trinamool Congress in February 2016 and won the assembly elections the same year as Howrah. He was appointed Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs. Later, he was also appointed chairman of TMC’s Howrah District Unit.

On Tuesday, Shukla resigned both as minister and district chairman of the party. Rumors circulated that Shukla resigned because he was unhappy.

He, however, said: “Some reasons should remain within you. I want to take the game as a game and I don’t want to drag it onto the roads. There are some things that should not be made public.

“Laxmi is a good boy. He wrote a letter saying that he wants to dedicate himself to sports with all his heart and wants to be relieved of all responsibilities in the match, ”Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday.